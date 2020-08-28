Overview of Dr. Adam Lyko, MD

Dr. Adam Lyko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Lyko works at Selkirk Endocrinology in Post Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.