Dr. Adam Lyko, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Lyko, MD

Dr. Adam Lyko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.

Dr. Lyko works at Selkirk Endocrinology in Post Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lyko's Office Locations

    Selkirk Endocrinology
    1125 E Polston Ave Ste B, Post Falls, ID 83854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 758-0075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Hypogonadism
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Aug 28, 2020
    Office staff is friendly and helpful. Wait time, including that in the lobby is brief, before you see the doctor. Disabled parking is excellently located at the front door, and office staff helps you with opening door when needed. The doctor has helped me with getting my diabetes in control.
    Joseph Greely — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Adam Lyko, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659485332
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Lyko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyko works at Selkirk Endocrinology in Post Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Lyko’s profile.

    Dr. Lyko has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

