Dr. Adam Lyon, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Lyon, MD
Dr. Adam Lyon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Dr. Lyon's Office Locations
Office2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Directions (765) 683-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Central Indiana Orthopedics14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 773-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had foot surgery from Dr. Lyon in July ‘22. I had excellent care every step of the way. My foot is now pain free and I can wear regular shoes again! I’m very happy with the results and highly recommend Dr. Lyon and the staff at Central Indiana Orthopedics.
About Dr. Adam Lyon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Grand Rapids, Mi
- Western Michigan University School Of Medicine, Kalamazoo, Mi
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.