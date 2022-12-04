Overview of Dr. Adam Lyon, MD

Dr. Adam Lyon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine, Detroit, Mi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.



Dr. Lyon works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

