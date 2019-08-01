Dr. Adam Mabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Mabe, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Mabe, MD
Dr. Adam Mabe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
Dr. Mabe works at
Dr. Mabe's Office Locations
1
Fort Sanders Perinatal Center
501 19th St Ste 401, Knoxville, TN 37916
(865) 331-2020
2
OB/GYN Associates Of Oak Ridge
988 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 140, Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-7415
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mabe?
I was extremely nervous and Dr. Mabe was understanding and funny. He helped me quickly and was overall very nice.
About Dr. Adam Mabe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mabe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.