Dr. Adam Macevoy, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (24)
Map Pin Small Millington, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adam Macevoy, DPM

Dr. Adam Macevoy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Millington, TN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital, Methodist North Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.

Dr. Macevoy works at Wolf River Family Foot Care in Millington, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macevoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wolf River Podiatry
    8081 US HIGHWAY 51 N, Millington, TN 38053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 381-2800
  2. 2
    Wolf River Family Foot Care
    7424 US Highway 64 Ste 119, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 381-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delta Specialty Hospital
  • Methodist North Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2022
    My experiences with Dr. MacEvoy have been first rate. He is an excellent doctor who takes the time to answer all my questions and then thoroughly explains the diagnosis and treatment(s). And his assistant, Katie, is very helpful and always so courteous! I've also never had to wait long to be seen at his clinic which is rather rare compared to my visits to other doctors' offices. I highly recommend Dr. MacEvoy!--Wendy B
    — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Macevoy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073764692
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dva Cleveland Oh,Cheif Resident
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. John Fisher
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Macevoy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macevoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macevoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macevoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macevoy has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macevoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Macevoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macevoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macevoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macevoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

