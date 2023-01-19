Dr. Makkawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam Makkawi, DO
Overview
Dr. Adam Makkawi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tarrytown, NY.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Out experience was fantastic. He is extremely thorough, thoughtful and caring. Communicates clearly. Follows up. Returns phone calls promptly. He moved from a Manhattan office to Tarrytown and we chose to stay with him and travel the distance. Good care is hard to find. All his office staff is kind.
About Dr. Adam Makkawi, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942790738
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Makkawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makkawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makkawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makkawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.