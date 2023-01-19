See All Family Doctors in Tarrytown, NY
Dr. Adam Makkawi, DO

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Adam Makkawi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. 

Dr. Makkawi works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 19, 2023
Out experience was fantastic. He is extremely thorough, thoughtful and caring. Communicates clearly. Follows up. Returns phone calls promptly. He moved from a Manhattan office to Tarrytown and we chose to stay with him and travel the distance. Good care is hard to find. All his office staff is kind.
About Dr. Adam Makkawi, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942790738
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
