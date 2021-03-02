Dr. Adam Mamelak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamelak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Mamelak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamelak's Office Locations
- 1 127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have Parkinson,s and performed DBS surgery with another doctor, but it was unsuccessful, they misplaced my leads. Dr. Mamelak successfully redone the surgery, I'm very happy!
About Dr. Adam Mamelak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205978053
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
