Overview of Dr. Adam Mamelak, MD

Dr. Adam Mamelak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Neurostimulator Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.