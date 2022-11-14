Overview of Dr. Adam Mariotti, MD

Dr. Adam Mariotti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Mariotti works at ENT Associates Chester County in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and Coatesville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.