Overview of Dr. Adam Marvin, MD

Dr. Adam Marvin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Marvin works at Jack H. Stehr M.d. Professional Corp. in Oakland, CA with other offices in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.