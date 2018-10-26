Dr. Adam Marvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Marvin, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Marvin, MD
Dr. Adam Marvin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Marvin works at
Dr. Marvin's Office Locations
Jack H. Stehr M.d. Professional Corp.350 30th St Ste 424, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 452-9213
Better Hearing Center of San Leandro410 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 483-3565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marvin is the best doctor I ever had. Extremely knowledgeable in ENT practices. I have been going to him for 20 years and have found him to be most thorough Doctor I 've seen
About Dr. Adam Marvin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275528572
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marvin works at
Dr. Marvin has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marvin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.