Dr. Adam Master, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Master works at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Gretna, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.