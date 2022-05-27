Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS
Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from The Ohio State Univ and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. McCormick works at
Dr. McCormick's Office Locations
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden3590 Harrison Blvd Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5816
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Bountiful469 Medical Dr Ste 202, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5815
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5817
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCormick?
The office and support staff have the best customer service! Both they and Dr. McCormick were professional and I was well cared for during my visit. Dr. McCormick completed an on-going procedure that was initiated several months by a different oral surgeon while I was living in a different state. It was such a relief to finally wrap up the procedure with someone competent. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Adam McCormick, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1144456542
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- The Ohio State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormick works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.