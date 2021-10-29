See All Psychiatrists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Adam McDonough, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam McDonough, MD

Dr. Adam McDonough, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. McDonough works at Genoa Healthcare LLC in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDonough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    4140 Cherry St, Winston Salem, NC 27105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 306-9260
  2. 2
    713 S Marshall St, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 722-7266
  3. 3
    Mood Treatment Center
    1615 Polo Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 722-7266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2021
    I am not one to usually write reviews; however, I find myself compelled to do so after my first visit to the Mood Treatment Center. Dr. Adam McDonough was extremely personable and knowledgeable. I have seen a plethora of doctors concerning my disorder with little or no help in managing not only my physical health but my anxiety as well. I feel I am in good hands with this doctor since he is helping me find a road to recovery. He truly cares about me and that is a rare trait in so many healthcare professionals.
    Gail — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Adam McDonough, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1225349053
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonough works at Genoa Healthcare LLC in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. McDonough’s profile.

    Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Phobia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

