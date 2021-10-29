Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam McDonough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam McDonough, MD
Dr. Adam McDonough, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough's Office Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC4140 Cherry St, Winston Salem, NC 27105 Directions (336) 306-9260
- 2 713 S Marshall St, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Directions (336) 722-7266
Mood Treatment Center1615 Polo Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 722-7266
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am not one to usually write reviews; however, I find myself compelled to do so after my first visit to the Mood Treatment Center. Dr. Adam McDonough was extremely personable and knowledgeable. I have seen a plethora of doctors concerning my disorder with little or no help in managing not only my physical health but my anxiety as well. I feel I am in good hands with this doctor since he is helping me find a road to recovery. He truly cares about me and that is a rare trait in so many healthcare professionals.
About Dr. Adam McDonough, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1225349053
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Phobia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.