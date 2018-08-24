Overview

Dr. Adam McDowell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. McDowell works at DIXDOWELL ASSOCIATES in Corinth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.