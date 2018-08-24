See All Family Doctors in Corinth, TX
Dr. Adam McDowell, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam McDowell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. McDowell works at DIXDOWELL ASSOCIATES in Corinth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Corinth Family Medicine and Pediatrics
    3001 FM 2181 Ste 300, Corinth, TX 76210 (940) 497-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City Lewisville
  Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 24, 2018
    This isn’t the closest PCP to me but they are 100% Worth the drive. Always caring, knowledgeable, informative, patient, and supportive. And that is the whole staff, not just Dr McDowell. Love having an office where children are welcome even when they aren’t the patient and where God is present even when it’s not popular. So unbelievably thankful to have found this practice!
    Meredyth in UT, none — Aug 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam McDowell, MD
    About Dr. Adam McDowell, MD

    Family Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English
    1336210947
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Medical School
    UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Oklahoma Baptist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam McDowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDowell works at DIXDOWELL ASSOCIATES in Corinth, TX. View the full address on Dr. McDowell’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

