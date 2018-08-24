Dr. Adam McDowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam McDowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam McDowell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. McDowell works at
Locations
Corinth Family Medicine and Pediatrics3001 FM 2181 Ste 300, Corinth, TX 76210 Directions (940) 497-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This isn’t the closest PCP to me but they are 100% Worth the drive. Always caring, knowledgeable, informative, patient, and supportive. And that is the whole staff, not just Dr McDowell. Love having an office where children are welcome even when they aren’t the patient and where God is present even when it’s not popular. So unbelievably thankful to have found this practice!
About Dr. Adam McDowell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1336210947
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma Baptist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDowell.
