Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Mecinski works at Andochick Center For Csmtc Surg in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid Atlantic Plastic Surgery
    84 Thomas Johnson Ct Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 378-2015
    Gynecology Plus
    915 Toll House Ave Ste 301, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2018
    I have been under Dr. Mecinski's care for over three months recovering from a work related injury. I can not overstate the level of care I received from him and his wonderful staff, he has taken a bad situation and improved it drastically. I highly recommend his practice and look forward to continuing a relationship for my future care. Sincerely James Wade Trail
    James Wade Trail in Hancock, MD — Aug 10, 2018
    About Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1396747945
    Education & Certifications

    University of Rochester
    SUNY Health Science Center
    GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mecinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mecinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mecinski works at Andochick Center For Csmtc Surg in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mecinski’s profile.

    Dr. Mecinski has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mecinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mecinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mecinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mecinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mecinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

