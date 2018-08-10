Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mecinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Mecinski works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Atlantic Plastic Surgery84 Thomas Johnson Ct Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 378-2015
-
2
Gynecology Plus915 Toll House Ave Ste 301, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Mecinski's care for over three months recovering from a work related injury. I can not overstate the level of care I received from him and his wonderful staff, he has taken a bad situation and improved it drastically. I highly recommend his practice and look forward to continuing a relationship for my future care. Sincerely James Wade Trail
About Dr. Adam Mecinski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396747945
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- SUNY Health Science Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mecinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mecinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mecinski works at
Dr. Mecinski has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mecinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mecinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mecinski.
