Dr. Mednick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Mednick, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Mednick, MD
Dr. Adam Mednick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Mednick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mednick's Office Locations
-
1
The Life Center2 Broadway, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 234-1993
-
2
Family Pediatrics, P.A.11760 SW 40th St Ste 301, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 227-4838Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mednick?
I have been going to Dr. Mednick for several years for migraine treatment. He is a great doctor, personable and I never felt rushed out of his office. It’s sad that his practice closed, he is one of the good ones!
About Dr. Adam Mednick, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922015643
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mednick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mednick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mednick works at
Dr. Mednick has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mednick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mednick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mednick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mednick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mednick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.