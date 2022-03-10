Dr. Adam Merriam, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Merriam, DDS
Overview
Dr. Adam Merriam, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with North Shore University
Dr. Merriam works at
Locations
1
Aspen Dental6783 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (855) 395-0581
2
Aspen Dental1680 E West Connector, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (844) 229-6540
3
Aspen Dental2745 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (855) 384-3616
4
Aspen Dental1135 Highway 85 N, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (844) 230-4268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Merriam was amazing, super clear about what needed to be done and friendly. During the day of my surgery, he and his staff did everything to make me comfortable and let me play my own music. I chose to stay awake and didn't feel a thing- literally, not a thing. What's even better is they give you their cell # to reach them at anytime. I didn't need to use it, but it was comforting having it. I can't recommend this place enough. Is it weird to want oral surgery all over again?
- Dentistry
- English
- North Shore University
