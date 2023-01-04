Dr. Adam Metzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Metzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Metzler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-0655Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Metzler?
Overall I rate my experience with Dr. Metzler a 10/10. He is very easy to talk to and has very high expectations which is good for people recovering from the same injury. I feel that he is motivating and willing to listen.
About Dr. Adam Metzler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841489259
- Sports Medicine Fellowhsip
- Unvi Of Cincinnati/ Uc Hsop
- The University of Cincinnati
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Metzler has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
