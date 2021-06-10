Dr. Adam Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Miller, MD
Dr. Adam Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.
Eye Consultants Of Syracuse5792 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 102, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 422-4412
Regional Medical Practice Ophthalmology1259 Fisher Ave # 22, Cortland, NY 13045 Directions (607) 753-1017
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr. Miller for the past 2 or 3 years.. He is excellent at explaining different conditions.. treatment options. He spends a lot of time educating his patients and in his exams. I am deeply sadden that he is leaving Cortland.. A big loss
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1164697835
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- University of Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.