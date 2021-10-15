Overview of Dr. Adam Miller, MD

Dr. Adam Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Miller works at Ophthalmic Plastics and Reconstruction in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.