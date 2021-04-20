Dr. Adam Mues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Mues, MD
Dr. Adam Mues, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center3801 S Kanner Hwy Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 419-4834
Gastroenterology - Tradition Healthpark Two10080 SW Innovation Way Ste 201, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 419-4834
Martin Urology2392 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 419-4834
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ct scan discovered cancerous kidney growth. Dr mues operated and believe it or not, I had no pain. He's great,no bs, and super skilled. He followed up after a year with another ct just to check that I had no problems. Still cancer free. Lucky he's in tradition.
About Dr. Adam Mues, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871700054
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University of Kansas
- Urology
Dr. Mues has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mues accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mues works at
Dr. Mues has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mues on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mues speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Mues. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mues.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.