Overview of Dr. Adam Mues, MD

Dr. Adam Mues, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Mues works at Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.