Dr. Adam Nickel, DO
Overview of Dr. Adam Nickel, DO
Dr. Adam Nickel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Nickel Obstetrics & Gynecology222 N J St Ste A, Tacoma, WA 98403 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I transferred care at about the 30 week mark in my pregnancy and Dr. Nickle and his entire staff did a great job treating me like they had been involved my entire pregnancy. Dr. Nickle is open to discussing concerns and answers questions. I had a c-section and I felt 100% at ease during the procedure. His staff is the only friendly and caring staff I have even encountered in OBGYN care. Even the lady in the Lab is nice. Great experience all around.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
