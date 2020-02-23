Dr. Adam Nomberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nomberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Nomberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Adam T. Nomberg M.d PC100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 105, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 935-4141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From the point of entry you are greeted, welcomed and treated like family. The staff and Doctor are professional. The office location is brand new, latest and greatest with technology to keep your peepers seeing for a long time forward. They work with Medical Insurance plans and allow for those who aren't insured as well. Parking is ample hours are perfect for the working individual as he has weekend hours! The place is organized, clean, well -lit, great comfortable reception area. First floor allows for those who aren't as ambulatory to access this practice for eye care needs. They call to confirm appointments they way it used to be .. I appreciate this part as It is much better to talk to a human vs text messaging via a portal. A must try for annual Ophthalmic examinations, DMV exams and overall vision verification. Conveniently located right of L.I.E, Rte 135 and Northern State Parkway.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851393847
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nomberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nomberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nomberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
