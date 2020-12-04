Overview of Dr. Adam Olscamp, MD

Dr. Adam Olscamp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Olscamp works at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, ID with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.