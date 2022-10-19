Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM
Overview of Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM
Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Oxios' Office Locations
Neal M. Bullock, Dpm, PA17013 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (754) 280-0796Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oxios was amazing with my dad in the hospital. He took time to explain every thing that was going on with my dad. I thought it stopped there, but was even more pleased with his care in the office. He took time to make sure that all issues were addressed and demonstrated how to take care of dad’s wound. It was that old school patient doctor care and made us feel at ease and not rushed out still trying to figure out what to do. Loved it and wish more were as patient and caring! An awesome surgeon as well!!!
About Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Oxios has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxios.
