Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM

Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Oxios works at Dr. Neal M. Bullock in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oxios' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neal M. Bullock, Dpm, PA
    17013 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 280-0796
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 19, 2022
Dr. Oxios was amazing with my dad in the hospital. He took time to explain every thing that was going on with my dad. I thought it stopped there, but was even more pleased with his care in the office. He took time to make sure that all issues were addressed and demonstrated how to take care of dad’s wound. It was that old school patient doctor care and made us feel at ease and not rushed out still trying to figure out what to do. Loved it and wish more were as patient and caring! An awesome surgeon as well!!!
— Oct 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM
About Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578917555
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Oxios, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Oxios has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Oxios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oxios works at Dr. Neal M. Bullock in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Oxios’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxios.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

