Dr. Adam Parsons, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Parsons, MD

Dr. Adam Parsons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Parsons works at Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disease in Houston, TX with other offices in Benbrook, TX and Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parsons' Office Locations

    Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disease
    6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Comprehensive Pain Institute
    9239 Vista Way, Benbrook, TX 76126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Your Family Medical
    571 W Main St Ste 120, Lewisville, TX 75057
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Injection Sclerotherapy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pain Disorder
Pain Management
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pinched Nerve in Back
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Reflux
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    Great , listens to you! very nice!
    Bryan — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Parsons, MD

    Internal Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • 1417203894
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports and Spine
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

