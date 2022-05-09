Overview

Dr. Adam Pasternack, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Pasternack works at Oxford Circle Family Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

