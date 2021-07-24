Dr. Adam Perler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Perler, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Alexander Orthopaedic Associates2438 Dr Mlk Jr St, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 382-5718
Alexander Orthopaedic Associates12416 66th St Ste A, Largo, FL 33773 Directions (727) 382-5721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My wife found Dr. Perler on the Net. We went to see Dr. Perler Feb. 4, 2021. He looked at my injury and after a Scan of my heel area explained the opinions and let us pick (with helpful Suggestions + Knowledge) what would work Best in the Long Run. Dr. Perler did the Repair on my Heel Feb. 8, 2021. All is well so far with Very Low discomfort. ( I thought would be very painful to heal.) I am at almost 5 months and feeling Great. Just trying to keep from doing too much to Soon. Thank You Dr. Perler and Your Great Staff.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063507176
Education & Certifications
- AO Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship, MHH, Hanover, Germany - Proff. Christian Krettek|AO/ASIF Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Trauma International Fellowship, Medizinische Hachschule Hannover, Hannover, Germany|Fellowship - Russian Ilizarov Scientific Center
- Palmetto General Hospital|Palmetto General Hospital (Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery)
- Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Perler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perler has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Perler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.