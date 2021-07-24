Overview of Dr. Adam Perler, DPM

Dr. Adam Perler, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Perler works at Alexander Orthopaedic Associates in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.