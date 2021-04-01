Dr. Adam Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Perry, MD
Dr. Adam Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
-
1
John T Mather Memorial Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 473-1320
-
2
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 325-6677
-
3
Imbert Cancer Center440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (516) 487-9454Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Huntington284 Pulaski Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 470-1460
-
5
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Bay Shore250 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 390-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
The best surgeon you could ever want. I love my results.
About Dr. Adam Perry, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649393224
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of California - Los Angeles
- Georgia Health Sciences University
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.