See All Ophthalmologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD

Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Pflugrath works at Ophthalmic Consultants, PA in Germantown, TN with other offices in Greenville, SC, Olive Branch, MS and Jonesboro, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pflugrath's Office Locations

  1
    Charles Retina Institute
    1432 Kimbrough Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 767-4499
  2
    5 Stevens St Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 250-6487
  3
    Eye Care Surgery Center
    6947 Crumpler Blvd Ste 100, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 893-3300
  4
    Jonesboro Anesthesia Services LLC
    601 E Matthews Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 767-4499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134515042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pflugrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pflugrath has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pflugrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pflugrath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pflugrath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pflugrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pflugrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

