Dr. Pflugrath accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD
Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Pflugrath works at
Dr. Pflugrath's Office Locations
Charles Retina Institute1432 Kimbrough Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 767-4499
- 2 5 Stevens St Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 250-6487
Eye Care Surgery Center6947 Crumpler Blvd Ste 100, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (662) 893-3300
Jonesboro Anesthesia Services LLC601 E Matthews Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (901) 767-4499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Pflugrath, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pflugrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pflugrath works at
Dr. Pflugrath has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pflugrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
