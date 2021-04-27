See All Internal Medicine Doctors in North Bethesda, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Possner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (47)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Possner, MD

Dr. Adam Possner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical Center.

Dr. Possner works at North Bethesda Primary Care in North Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Possner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Bethesda Primary Care
    11300 Rockville Pike Ste 1015, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Excellent. Dr. Possner develops open conversations with the patient.
    — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Possner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033276720
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chief Resident, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Possner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Possner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Possner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Possner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Possner works at North Bethesda Primary Care in North Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Possner’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Possner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Possner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Possner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Possner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

