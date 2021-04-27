Dr. Adam Possner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Possner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Possner, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Possner, MD
Dr. Adam Possner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical Center.
Dr. Possner works at
Dr. Possner's Office Locations
-
1
North Bethesda Primary Care11300 Rockville Pike Ste 1015, North Bethesda, MD 20852 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Possner?
Excellent. Dr. Possner develops open conversations with the patient.
About Dr. Adam Possner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033276720
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Possner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Possner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Possner works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Possner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Possner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Possner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Possner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.