Dr. Adam Pourcho, DO

Sports Medicine
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Pourcho, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Pourcho works at Swedish Sports, Spine, and Mu in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swedish Sports, Spine, and Mu
    1600 E Jefferson St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 498-2272
    Northwest Spine & Sports Physicians
    1750 112th Ave NE Ste D258, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 498-2272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Arthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Achilles Tendinitis
Acupuncture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Concussion
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fibromyalgia
Foot Injuries
Gait Abnormality
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Hip Injury
Hip Pointer Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Injuries
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Injuries
Soft Tissue Injections
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sports Injuries
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Trigger Finger
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 16, 2021
    He has fixed my hip, foot and my shoulder will be next. PRP is the way to go. He also has drained cysts in my feet. He keeps me going!!
    Lorraine Monroe — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Pourcho, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851603161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Pourcho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourcho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pourcho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pourcho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourcho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourcho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourcho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourcho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

