Dr. Adam Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Price, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 5201139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (830) 206-7477
-
2
Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 756-5079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
DR PRICE save my life thank you for giving me a second life again never felt better life goes on with DR PRICE in your life helping you live again thank you so much
About Dr. Adam Price, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548447196
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center - Maywood, IL|Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
- University of Chicago Hospitals - Chicago, IL
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.