Dr. Purtell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Purtell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Purtell, MD
Dr. Adam Purtell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Purtell works at
Dr. Purtell's Office Locations
1
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0000
3
Lubbock Surgical Associates Llp3611 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 771-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring Dr. His staff is great also. We are so thankful for his care
About Dr. Adam Purtell, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053604793
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery
