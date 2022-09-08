Dr. Adam Rappoport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rappoport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Rappoport, MD
Dr. Adam Rappoport, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Rappoport works at
Dr. Rappoport's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Adam Rappoport, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1275832438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappoport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.