Dr. Adam Ravin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Concord, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adam Ravin, MD

Dr. Adam Ravin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. 

Dr. Ravin works at Northeast Plastic/Rcnstrctv Sgy in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ravin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cmc Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery
    200 Medical Park Dr Ste 320, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-2760
  2. 2
    Atrium Health Cabarrus
    920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-2760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 18, 2018
    My wife injured herself last summer during a fall. Her breast implant ruptured and she required surgery to repair the area. Dr. Ravin did a beautiful job, and she looks even better than before her accident. He answered all our questions, was very kind , caring and concerned. He is an extremely knowledgeable and skilled surgeon. I felt my wife had the best care available and am greatful to him for helping her.
    Tony — Jun 18, 2018
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164460465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Ravin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravin works at Northeast Plastic/Rcnstrctv Sgy in Concord, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ravin’s profile.

    Dr. Ravin has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

