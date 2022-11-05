Dr. Adam Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Reynolds, MD
Dr. Adam Reynolds, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and takes time to explain
About Dr. Adam Reynolds, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.