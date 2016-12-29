Dr. Adam Ringler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Ringler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Adam Ringler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.
Locations
Hollywood Office750 S Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 900-6464
Keller Ringler and Samorano Dpms777 E 25th St Ste 112, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 696-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Best in the business. Highly recommend to go see him over others in the industry!
About Dr. Adam Ringler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- ASHLAND UNIVERSITY
