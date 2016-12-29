Overview

Dr. Adam Ringler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Ringler works at Florida Foot and Ankle Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.