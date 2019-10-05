See All Psychiatrists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Adam Roth, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Annapolis, MD
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Roth, MD

Dr. Adam Roth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Roth works at ADAM ROTH MD PA in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adam Roth MD PA
    1410 Forest Dr Ste 24, Annapolis, MD 21403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 949-9904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Oct 05, 2019
I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Roth. At my first appointment I was at one of the lowest points in my life. A friend recommended him. He has the experience and the patience that it takes to make a correct diagnosis. I wish I had found him first because I spent 20 years on medications that were actually making me worse! He took the time to really listen and I am in a much better place now. How many doctors give you their number and urge you to call them?! I hope people think before making negative comments, psychiatry is NOT an exact science, there is no “one size fits all drug”. There is no magic test to do for your specific diagnosis. Unfortunately there is no other way to know if a med will work unless you try it! Sometimes you react well and sometimes not, sometimes one pill does the trick sometimes it takes 5. I have worked in the medical field for 23 years and I assure you there is no “God Complex” here just confidence that came with years of experience.
Photo: Dr. Adam Roth, MD
About Dr. Adam Roth, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1457550428
Education & Certifications

  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

