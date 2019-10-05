Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Roth, MD
Dr. Adam Roth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Adam Roth MD PA1410 Forest Dr Ste 24, Annapolis, MD 21403 Directions (443) 949-9904
I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Roth. At my first appointment I was at one of the lowest points in my life. A friend recommended him. He has the experience and the patience that it takes to make a correct diagnosis. I wish I had found him first because I spent 20 years on medications that were actually making me worse! He took the time to really listen and I am in a much better place now. How many doctors give you their number and urge you to call them?! I hope people think before making negative comments, psychiatry is NOT an exact science, there is no “one size fits all drug”. There is no magic test to do for your specific diagnosis. Unfortunately there is no other way to know if a med will work unless you try it! Sometimes you react well and sometimes not, sometimes one pill does the trick sometimes it takes 5. I have worked in the medical field for 23 years and I assure you there is no “God Complex” here just confidence that came with years of experience.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
