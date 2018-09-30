Overview

Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rotunda works at Adam M Rotunda MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.