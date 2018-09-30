See All Dermatologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Rotunda works at Adam M Rotunda MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adam M Rotunda MD
    1100 Quail St Ste 102, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 336-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Warts
Atypical Mole
Dermabrasion
Lipomas
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Health Net
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    Sagamore Health Network
    Thrivent Financial
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2018
    Unbelievable staff! Put me at ease and couldn't do enough to make me comfortable. Dr. Rotunda was so kind, informative, and gentle. No pain at all after the procedure.
    Kim Hayner — Sep 30, 2018
    About Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1457469371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Bennett Surg Ctr
    Residency
    University of California at Los Angeles
    Internship
    St Vincents Catholic Mc
    Medical Education
    SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    Cornell U
    Board Certifications
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotunda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotunda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotunda works at Adam M Rotunda MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rotunda’s profile.

    Dr. Rotunda has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotunda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotunda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotunda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotunda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotunda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

