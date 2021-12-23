Dr. Adam Rourke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rourke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rourke, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Rourke, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC11080 Hall Rd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 254-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and personable. Definitely recommend Dr. Rourke to future patients.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225284763
- Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida
- Pontiac Osteo Hosp
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Michigan State University
Dr. Rourke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rourke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rourke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rourke has seen patients for Ear Ache, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rourke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rourke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rourke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rourke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rourke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.