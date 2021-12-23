See All Otolaryngologists in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Adam Rourke, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Rourke, DO

Dr. Adam Rourke, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Rourke works at Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rourke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC
    11080 Hall Rd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Dec 23, 2021
    Very professional and personable. Definitely recommend Dr. Rourke to future patients.
    Dan L. — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Rourke, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225284763
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinus and Nasal Institute of Florida
    • Pontiac Osteo Hosp
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Rourke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rourke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rourke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rourke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rourke works at Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rourke’s profile.

    Dr. Rourke has seen patients for Ear Ache, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rourke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rourke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rourke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rourke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rourke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

