Overview of Dr. Adam Rourke, DO

Dr. Adam Rourke, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Rourke works at Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.