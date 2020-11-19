Dr. Adam Rovit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rovit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Rovit, MD
Dr. Adam Rovit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.
Dr. Rovit works at
Dr. Rovit's Office Locations
-
1
Shepherd Eye Center3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-2088
-
2
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 961-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Shepherd Eye Center2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-2088
-
5
Research Group-windmill9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 731-2088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rovit?
I've been seeing Dr. Rocky for a while now and he's been doing the best with an impossible situation. Without his help, I'd probably be blind.
About Dr. Adam Rovit, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225141674
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rovit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rovit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rovit works at
Dr. Rovit has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rovit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.