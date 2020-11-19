Overview of Dr. Adam Rovit, MD

Dr. Adam Rovit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.



Dr. Rovit works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.