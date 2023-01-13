Overview of Dr. Adam Rubin, MD

Dr. Adam Rubin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Cough and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.