Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (179)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD

Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Rubinstein works at Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS
    2999 NE 191st St Ph 6, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 831-0672
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Acne Scar Removal
Active FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Active FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (171)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Delighted beyond belief with my results and living life with enthusiasm, confidence, and an arsenal of new bikinis, thanks to Dr. Adam Rubinstein!!! I had a top-flight experience from consult-to-final-follow-up-appointment, with wonderful care by the doctor and his team. Truly, his office staff went above-&-beyond in my case, as I traveled in for appointments from Puerto Rico. They accommodated scheduling needs throughout the process. Dr. Rubinstein did a thorough job of setting reasonable expectations. With significant asymmetry to my breasts, a lift was needed before the augmentation, but only on one side. I had an area of liposuction performed on the other side of my chest, as well.. Dr. Rubinstein did an outstanding job creating the symmetry I’ve dreamed of, lifelong. I just bought bras that fit me for the first time in my life & nearly cried right in the dressing room! Dr. Rubinstein & his entire staff were amazing! I couldn’t be happier that I embarked upon this journey!
    Madelyn Greco — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
    • 1033174388
    Education & Certifications

    • The Buncke Clinic
    • Christus St Joseph Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubinstein works at Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rubinstein’s profile.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

