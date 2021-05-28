Dr. Adam Rush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Rush, MD
Dr. Adam Rush, MD is a Pediatric Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with Mossrehab
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rush's Office Locations
- 1 412 Plymouth Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Directions (616) 796-6430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
8/22/20 was my daughter’s first visit with Dr Rush. After 6 years of x-rays, MRIs, PT, and osteopathic maneuvers prescribed by others, he was finally able to give a diagnosis and a name to her experience. She sleeps better, isn’t in constant pain, and her panic attacks have almost stopped.
About Dr. Adam Rush, MD
- Pediatric Rehabilitation
- English
- 1528095643
Education & Certifications
- Mossrehab
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University of Iowa
- Pain Medicine and Pediatric Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.
