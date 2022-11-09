See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Adam Sang, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Sang, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Sang works at SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Adam Sang, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1245674357
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Minnesota Medical Center
Residency
  • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
Medical Education
  • Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
