Dr. Sassoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD
Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Sassoon works at
Dr. Sassoon's Office Locations
Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Sassoon is great. He is very direct, looked me right in the eye (which means a lot to me because it means he's listening) and explained everything that he would be doing clearly and honestly. He answered my questions, was kind and understanding and didn't act like he was in a hurry and had somewhere else to be. When I was in the hospital for a week, he said he would come see me everyday and he did! He is a wonderful human being and I'm glad that he's my surgeon. Recommend him? YES.
About Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750580882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sassoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sassoon has seen patients for Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.