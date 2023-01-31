Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD
Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Schaaf's Office Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2880 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-5050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This practice is very well organized. Dr Schaaf was amazing as well as the staff
About Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaaf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaaf has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaaf.
