Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (61)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD

Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Schaaf works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Dr. Schaaf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    2880 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 797-5050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2023
    This practice is very well organized. Dr Schaaf was amazing as well as the staff
    — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871702175
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaaf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaaf works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Schaaf’s profile.

    Dr. Schaaf has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

