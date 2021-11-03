Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD
Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Scheiner works at
Dr. Scheiner's Office Locations
Tampa Eye Clinic3000 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 874-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr Scheiner!! I did all my research which was easy being in the field of Ophthalmology myself. Dr Scheiner did my eyelid surgery and a full face laser! I felt the experience was flawless, because he educated me during my consultation! His office staff was kind and courteous, I could not have been happier! Thank you Dr Scheiner for giving me a better version of myself! 10 stars this is one HAPPY PATIENT!! You can not go wrong with Dr Scheiner!!!!!
About Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheiner has seen patients for Canthoplasty and Canthopexy, Blepharoplasty and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.