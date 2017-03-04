Dr. Adam Schoenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Schoenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Schoenfeld, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 229-9688
Digestive Disease Consultants PC55 Meriden Ave Ste 2C, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-6284
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I have had an endoscopy as well as a colonoscopy performed by Dr. Schoenfeld - he was so caring and kind! If you call him about a problem you area having, he gets back to you very quickly and is very kind and resourceful! I am so happy to have him as a doctor!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902080278
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
