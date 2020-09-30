Overview of Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD

Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.



Dr. Schwartz works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

