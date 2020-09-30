Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- AZ
- Phoenix
- Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD
Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD
Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Cardiology5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2000
-
2
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Total Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Replacement
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Arm Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Femur or Knee
- View other providers who treat Excision of Humerus
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tibia or Fibula
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Problems
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Hip Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Multiple Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Partial Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
I had my right hip replaced at Mayo Clinic by Dr Adam Schwartz. First of all, Mayo is amazing and super efficient -- the best hospital I've ever been to. And Dr Schwartz is absolutely incredible! His manner is warm, assuring and personable, and the work he did on my hip is first class!! I couldn't even put my sock on before the surgery...and now I'm pain-free and moving like the me of old! I wish I could find a PCP as good as Dr Schwartz! I've had a lifetime of not-so-great experiences with physicians and hospitals...and I tend to be cynical. My experience with Mayo Clinic and especially Dr Schwartz has renewed my faith in the medical profession. He is quite simply OUTSTANDING!! If you need hip surgery, in my humble opinion, Dr Schwartz is honestly the best of the best!
About Dr. Adam Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1104030006
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.