Dr. Adam Shapira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Shapira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Shapira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Shapira works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Care4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-2636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Heart Care PA2401 S FM 51 Ste 200, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-0044
-
3
Advanced Heart Care4716 DEXTER DR, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-2636
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Admar
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapira?
He is a great listener. He’s very kind and very patient. He also had great bedside manners when I was in the hospital for my pacemaker. I’m so thankful for him and everything he has done for me.
About Dr. Adam Shapira, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942472386
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapira works at
Dr. Shapira has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.